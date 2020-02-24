ISRO Young Scientist Programme YUVIKA 2020: Registration date extended

education

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:19 IST

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has extended the last date to register for its Young scientist programme 2020 by 10 days. In a Twitter message released on Sunday, ISRO informed about the extension of date for registration saying that it was being done to have greater participation.

The application process for Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Young scientist programme 2020 began on February 3, 2020 and students were asked to apply by 6pm on February 24. However, aspirants have now been given 10 more days to apply for the programme.

In the tweet informing about the extension of registration date, ISRO also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his encouraging words about YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Yuvika) Programme. PM Modi had lauded the ISRO YUVIKA 2020 in the latest Mann Ki Baath edition.

Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 dayshttps://t.co/LtLgvUvFsH@narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) February 23, 2020

The Young scientist programme is aimed at imparting basic knowledge about Space Technology, Space Science and Space applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The programme will be for two weeks duration, during the summer holidays, i.e. from May 11 to 22, 2020.

ISRO will be selecting three students from each state and union territories for the programme, who will later get lectures by ISRO scientists and will also get access to the space agency’s laboratories.

Students who have completed their 8th standard and are currently pursuing 9th grade can apply for the programme. Students should be from CBSE, ICSE or any other state board that is recognized by the Government of India. The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities. Check details below:

Note: Interested students should visit isro.gov.in to check details before applying.