Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi
ITBP Recruitment: Last day to apply for Head Constable and Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2025 05:15 PM IST

ITBP Recruitment: Application window for Head Constable and Constable posts will close today at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Apply via direct link. 

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force, ITBP, will close the application window for the recruitment of Head Constable and Constable posts on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Aspiring candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive have their last chance to do so on the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment: Last day to submit applications for Head Constable and Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.
ITBP Recruitment: Last day to submit applications for Head Constable and Constable posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Worth mentioning here, the registration window will close at 11:59 PM, as per the official notice.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR ITBP HEAD CONSTABLE & CONSTABLE RECRUITMENT 2025

Worth mentioning here, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 51 vacancies. These include:

  1. Head Constable: 7 posts
  2. Constable: 44 posts

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 notification for 979 vacancies released, know about application process, eligibility, exam plan

Eligibility criteria:

To apply for the Head Constable post, applicants should have passed 10+2 from a recognized Board or Institution. Besides, the age limit of candidates should be between 18 to 25 years.

Likewise, for Constable posts, candidates should have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board of Institution. The age limit to apply should also be between 18 to 25 years.

Also read: NIIT University opens early admissions for the batch of 2025, details inside

Application fee

When applying, candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories should pay an examination fee of 100. Whereas those belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and ex-servicemen are exempt from paying the fee.

Also read: HC asks Jamia stand after PIL seeks OBC students admissions in coaching academy

The examination fee can be paid through the website's online payment gateway system.

The registration process for the ITBP recruitment began on December 24, 2024.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ITBP.

See More
Exam and College Guide
