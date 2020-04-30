e-paper
J-K administration initiates process for return of students

J-K administration initiates process for return of students

The students have been asked to fill up forms on the J&K Higher Education Department’s official website.

Apr 30, 2020 19:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Jammu
Representational image. (HT file)
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday asked students stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus lockdown to provide necessary information to the Higher Education Department if they want to return back to their homes.

The students have been asked to fill up forms on the J&K Higher Education Department’s website jkhighereducation.nic.in.

The Union Home Ministry, in an order issued on Wednesday, allowed migrant workers, tourists, students and other people, who are stranded in different parts of the country, to move to their respective destinations with certain conditions.

The order stated that buses shall be used for transport of such groups of stranded people and these vehicles will be sanitised and will have to follow safe social distancing norms in seating.

