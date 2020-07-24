e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / J-K sanctions Rs 15 crore for additional setup in 3 medical colleges

J-K sanctions Rs 15 crore for additional setup in 3 medical colleges

The sanctioned amount will be equally distributed among Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Medical College of Jammu and Srinagar, i.e. Rs 5 crore each, stated the press release by the Department of Information and Public Relation, J-K.

education Updated: Jul 24, 2020 13:13 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Srinagar
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15 crore to set up additional testing laboratory and equipment for three medical colleges, for Personal protective equipment and other COVID containment efforts under State Disaster Response Fund.

The sanctioned amount will be equally distributed among Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Medical College of Jammu and Srinagar, i.e. Rs 5 crore each, stated the press release by the Department of Information and Public Relation, J-K.

This funding is mainly provided to the Health Department, said Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam during a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting headed on Thursday.

tags
top news
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
‘People may gherao Raj Bhavan’: Gehlot accuses Guv of delaying House session
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
From appreciating efforts to declaring a tyrant: How Covid hit US-China ties
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
Rajasthan HC puts off verdict in Pilot vs Gehlot case, tells speaker to maintain status quo
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
‘IPL set to start on September 19,’ confirms Brijesh Patel
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Critic of President Xi Jinping expelled from Communist Party
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
Several villages inundated as floods hit Bihar’s Chamaparan; 2000 rescued
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
‘Webcast events, use technology’: Govt on Independence Day celebrations
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
Watch how ‘smart helmet’ helps mass Covid temperature checking in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In