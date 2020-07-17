JAC 12th Science Results 2020: How to check Jharkhand class 12 Science results on HT Portal

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 12:11 IST

JAC 12th Science Results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of the JAC class 12 board examinations for the science stream on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 5 pm.

Students of class 12 science stream who have appeared in the Jharkhand intermediate board examinations will be able to check their results on our HT Portal or online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Here’s direct link to check JAC 12th science results.

How to check JAC Class 12 results at HT Portal:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 12th science result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Over 2.34 lakh students appeared in the JAC Class 12 examinations. Out of which, 76585 appeared in the science stream.

This year, JAC Class 12 board exams which were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 470 examination centres spread across the state.

The council had planned to conduct the evaluation of papers from March 20 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28.

Students can also check their JAC class 12 science results online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.