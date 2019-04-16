JAC 8th result 2019 announced: Instructions to download Jharkhand board Class VIII marks

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released a video with instructions to download Class 8 board examination mark sheet. he instructions can be checked by clicking here.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Ranchi declared the results of Class 8 board examination 2019 on Tuesday.

JAC Class 8 board examination results was declared on a number of websites of the board. Here is a list of official websites where students can check their results.

List of websites to check JAC 8th result 2019: jacresultonline.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.



Here is the direct link to check JAC 8th result 2019

Jharkhand JAC 8th result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website- jac.nic.in

Click on the link that reads JAC Class 8 result 2019.

Select the district and school administration type and submit

Download and take its print out of your results

According to reports, over 5.5 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Class 8 Board exam across the state.

Earlier on April 11, JAC announced the Class 9th examination result.

Note: Visit the official website of JAC for latest news and updates.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 12:11 IST