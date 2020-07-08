e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 09:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC Class 10th Result 2020.
JAC Class 10th Result 2020.(HT file )
         

JAC Class 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 10th board exam on Wednesday, July 8, on its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JAC class 10 examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Around 3.87 lakh students appeared in the JAC matriculation (Class-10) examination this year. The class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Last year, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 10 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com after it is announced:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

How to check JAC class 10 Result online after it is declared:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

top news
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
India’s Covid-19 tally again jumps by over 22,000 cases, close to 7.5 lakh
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
‘Covid-19 patient’s immune response largely responsible for death, not virus’: Study
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Waqar Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In