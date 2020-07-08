e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand matric exam results on these websites

JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Check Jharkhand matric exam results on these websites

JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the JAC matriculation examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in after it is declared.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 12:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC Board 10th Result 2020.
JAC Board 10th Result 2020.(HT file)
         

JAC Board 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will announce the class 10th board exam on its official website on July 8, 2020.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the JAC matriculation examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in after it is declared.

Check JAC 10th result live updates here

A total of 3.87 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination this year. The JAC Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at 940 examination centres spread across the state.

Also Read: JAC Class 10th Result 2020: How to check Jharkhand matric results online

How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

How to check JAC Class 10 Result online after it is announced:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

top news
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Home Ministry sets up panel to coordinate probe into 3 Gandhi family trusts
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed
In latest attack on govt, Rahul Gandhi highlights NPAs, says was ridiculed
Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh
Bounty on criminal wanted in killing of 8 cops in UP raised to Rs 5 lakh
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Scientists develop ‘catch and kill’ air filter, claim it can kill coronavirus
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Why didn’t Sachin prefer facing first ball? These number provide insight
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
Watch: B.R. Ambedkar’s Mumbai residence vandalised, probe underway
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In