Home / Education / JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand matric exam results declared at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand matric exam results declared at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 14:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC 10th Result 2020 declared.
JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi on Wednesday declared the class 10th board exam on its official website.

Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Jharkhand matriculation examination will be able to check their results online at our HT Result portal or jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The pass percentage of JAC 10th Result has improved this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 70.81 which has increased to 75.01 this year. This year also boys have outscored girls with a pass percentage of 75.88%, while the pass percentage for girls is 74.25%.

More than 3.87 lakh students appeared in the Jharkhand Board Class 10 examination this year. The JAC matriculation examinations were conducted from February 10 to 28, 2020, at various centres.

How to check JAC class 10 results at hindustantimes.com:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

How to check JAC class 10 Result online:

1. Visit the official websites of JAC at jacresults.com

2. On the homepage, find the link that reads ‘Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2020’

3. Key in your school code and password and submit

4. Your result will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its print out.

Last year, 4.4 lakh students appeared for the Jharkhand Board class 10 examination that was conducted from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

