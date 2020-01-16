e-paper
Home / Education / JAC Class 12th admit card 2020 to be released on January 18, here's how to download

JAC Class 12th admit card 2020 to be released on January 18, here’s how to download

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the admit card for class 12th board examination on January 18. The admit card can be downloaded online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jan 16, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi


Principals of each school will have to login using their User ID and password and download the admit cards of all students.

JAC will conduct the Jharkhand board theory examinations from February 11 onwards. The practical exams will begin from January 27 and end on February 8, 2020.

JAC Class 12 exams admit card: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2) Click on the link for Class 12 admit card in the recent announcements section

3) Go to school Login

4) Enter your login Id and password

5) Submit

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

JAC secondary exam will also commence from February 11 with commerce/ home science paper will intermediate exam will begin with vocational paper. Both the exams will conclude on February 28.

The secondary exam will be held in first sitting from 9:45 am to 12 noon while the intermediate exam will be held in second sitting from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

Click here to check full schedule and important guidelines on JAC Board exam.

