JAC Jharkhand 12th arts result 2018 announced, 72.62% pass

The intermediate or Class 12 board arts examination results were declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at a press conference in Ranchi on Wednesday. The pass percentage this year is 72.62%

Of the 1,81,999 students who took the examination, 1,32,179 cleared it. The pass percentage for boys was 70.57%, while 74.12% girls passed. A total of 12,430 students secured first division, while 88,805 got second and 30,943 the third division. Among districts, Khunti topped with a pass percentage of 92.51%, followed by Lohardaga 90.60% and Ranchi 86.66%.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check the JAC 12th arts results here. Here is the direct link to check. Students can also check the results on the official websites: jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

“Students can see the results on JAC’s website, which will be uploaded soon after the formal announcement,” the council’s chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh said earlier.

The council declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on June 7. It said 48.34% of science students passed the exam and 67.49% students from the commerce stream cleared it. Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, of the 40,244 students who took the exam, 27,164 passed.

There were 316,369 examinees, including arts students, who appeared for the intermediate exams across 436 centres in the state. “We are hoping for better results compared to science and commerce this year,” a council official said.

Last year, the intermediate result was declared on June 20 and 71.95% students passed the exam. The girls’ pass percentage was higher than boys as 74.02% of them cleared it. There were 69.19% of boys who were declared successful.