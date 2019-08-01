JAC Jharkhand Class 9 special exam result declared, here’s how to check
JAC Class 9 special exam result 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019.education Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:05 IST
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC Class 9 special examination 2019 can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand Class 9th special exam results
Here is the direct link for Tabulation Register download by Institutions for Class IX Special Examination - 2019.
JAC 9th exam result 2019: Steps to check
Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.nic.in/
On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to get JAC EXAM - 2019 Results’
Click on the link ‘Results of Class IX Special Examination - 2019 (published on 01-08-2019)’
Key in your roll code and roll number
Result will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout
First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:05 IST