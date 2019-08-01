JAC Jharkhand Class 9 special exam result declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 16:05 IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday declared the results of Class 9 special examination 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the JAC Class 9 special examination 2019 can check their results on the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in. Candidates can also check their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check Jharkhand Class 9th special exam results

Here is the direct link for Tabulation Register download by Institutions for Class IX Special Examination - 2019.

JAC 9th exam result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council at https://jac.nic.in/

On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to get JAC EXAM - 2019 Results’

Click on the link ‘Results of Class IX Special Examination - 2019 (published on 01-08-2019)’

Key in your roll code and roll number

Result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 16:05 IST