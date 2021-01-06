JAC releases model question papers for upcoming board exams

education

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 09:42 IST

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released model question papers for students of Class 10, who would be appearing for board examination this year, while the same for students of Class 12 will be released in a day or two, officials said on Tuesday.

JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said, “Model question papers for students of Class 12, who will appear for examinations this year, are also ready. It will be released in a day or two.”

He said, “The marking pattern shown in the model question papers would be the same in the board examinations. It would help students to prepare accordingly.”

As per the first set of model question papers for Class 10, which was also uploaded on JAC’s website, written examinations of all subjects, excluding science, will be of 90 marks. The rest 10 marks will comprise internal assessment, which is to be given by schools.

The written examinations for Science subject will be of 80 marks, while 10 marks will be for practical and 10 marks for internal assessment.

Thirty percent marks will be for multiple-choice or fill-in-the-blanks-type questions, while 20% for very short answers type questions. Twenty percent each will be for short and long answer type questions, according to the first set of model question paper.

JAC officials said earlier the internal assessment used to be of 20 marks but it was reduced to 10, as schools remained closed since March last year.

Even though the model question papers for intermediate are yet to be released, JAC has declared the marking pattern for their examination.

As per the pattern, written examination of non-practical subjects--Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Mathematics, History, Political Science, Economics and Social Science--would be of 100 marks. These papers will have 30 multiple-choice answer type questions, while there will be 10 fill in the blanks type questions of one mark each.

There would be 10 very short answer type questions of two marks each, five short-answer type question of four marks each and four long-answer type questions of five marks each, JAC officials said.

Similarly, written examinations of practical subjects would be of 70 marks, while practicals would be marked out of 30. In such a paper, there would 20 multiple-choice answer type questions, seven very short answer type questions of one mark each, seven very short answer type questions of two marks each, five short answer type questions of three marks each and two long answer type questions of seven marks each.

Earlier on Monday, JAC declared the dates for board examinations of both matriculation and intermediate sections. The examinations for both classes will commence from March 9 and conclude on March 26.