e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jadavpur University’s Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns

Jadavpur University’s Dean of Faculty of Engineering resigns

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Datta requested him to accept his resignation letter with immediate effect while offering his support to the university to the best of his ability.

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 17:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kolkata
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
Jadavpur University. (facebook/@jadavpuruniversity)
         

The Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Jadavpur University, Amitava Datta resigned from the post on Tuesday citing health issues.

In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, Datta requested him to accept his resignation letter with immediate effect while offering his support to the university to the best of his ability.

Datta, who had joined as Dean only on December 7 this year, said in the letter “due to some personal reasons and health issues it is becoming difficult for me to continue working in this position effectively.” “I am therefore tendering my resignation from the post of Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology with immediate effect,” he said.

Earlier this month the Dean (interim) Science, Professor Subir Mukhopadhyay resigned from the post alleging humiliation by the students’ union.

While VC Das said he was busy in a meeting when contacted, the All Bengal University Teachers Association (JU unit) expressed concern over the “unprecedented anarchic situation when one dean after another is stepping down and the VC and Pro-VCs had recently expressed wish to quit but were prevailed upon.” Alleging that a section of students are “unethically and illegally interfering into the semester exams and result publication process” and resorting to gherao of senior functionaries, ABUTA leader and senior varsity professor Goutam Maity demanded proper administrative action on the issue.

Last week a section of students of engineering and technology faculty had gheraoed the VC, Pro-VC and other top officials for around 12 hours on the issue of comprehensive, total publication of final semester results after 11 months and taking the students into confidence in the entire process.

tags
top news
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
‘Agriculture can’t be run sitting in Delhi’: Sharad Pawar slams Centre for ‘bulldozing’ farm laws
Unified environmental approval to infrastructure projects from next year
Unified environmental approval to infrastructure projects from next year
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
VHP to start Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
Two-day Covid vaccine dry run concludes smoothly: Health ministry
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
‘Disappointed’, says Kamal Haasan after Rajinikanth drops political plans
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In