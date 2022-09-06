JAM 2023: Registration process to begin tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the registration process for JAM 2023 on September 7, 2022. Candidates who will apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can register online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The registration process will close on October 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 and exam results will be declared on March 22, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

JAM 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

Click on JAM 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and register yourself.

Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAM.

