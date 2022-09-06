Home / Education / JAM 2023: Registration process to begin tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in

JAM 2023: Registration process to begin tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in

education
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:41 PM IST

JAM 2023 registration process to begin tomorrow, September 7, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023: Registration process to begin tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in
JAM 2023: Registration process to begin tomorrow at jam.iitg.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the registration process for JAM 2023 on September 7, 2022. Candidates who will apply for Joint Admission test for Masters can register online through the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.

The registration process will close on October 11, 2022. The examination will be conducted on February 12, 2023 and exam results will be declared on March 22, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

JAM 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on JAM 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and register yourself.
  • Now fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in SEVEN different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). For more related details candidates can check the official site of JAM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out