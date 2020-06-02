e-paper
Jamia Hamdard Admissions 2020: Apply for UG, PG programs before July 25

Jamia Hamdard University has started its admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including medical, pharmacy, unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, managerment, law etc.

education Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jamia Hamdard University Admission 2020
Jamia Hamdard University Admission 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Jamia Hamdard University has started its admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including medical, pharmacy, unani, medicine, nursing, science, computer applications, managerment, law etc. Students who have passed class 12th exam can apply for its UG courses while those having a bachelor’s degree can apply for its PG courses. The deadline to apply for admissions in July 25. Aspirants can apply online at jamiahamdard.edu.

Admission to its engineering, medicine and law courses will be on the basis of candidate’s performance in JEE, NEET and CLAT, respectively. The selection process will include shortlisting of profile, written test and interview .

All Tests/ Interviews/Counseling will be conducted at Jamia Hamdard main campus, New Delhi. All tests, interview and counselling will begin from August 3.

Check important dates here

Click here for prospectus

