Home / Education / Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode

Jamia Millia to conduct semester exam through online open book mode

Executive Council (EC) of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on Thursday approved resolutions passed in the Academic Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the conduct of semester exam through online open book mode.

education Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:19 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The university in an official statement said that the schedule and other modalities to be finalised in due course of time.

“EC also approved the creation of the Faculty of Management Studies. At present, it is the Centre of Management Studies. Few other departments also to be included in the newly created faculty,” the statement said.

