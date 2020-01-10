e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Education / Jamia University conducts exam for remaining semester papers

Jamia University conducts exam for remaining semester papers

The Jamia Millia Islamia University, which had declared winter vacation till January 5 and cancelled exams, welcomed students with ‘Best of Luck’ banners.

education Updated: Jan 10, 2020 11:37 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
(HT File)
         

Examination for the remaining papers of the semester started on Thursday at the Jamia Millia Islamia, which closed last month due to violence during protests against the amended citizenship law.

The varsity, which had declared winter vacation till January 5 and cancelled exams, welcomed students with ‘Best of Luck’ banners. On Thursday, Jamia conducted examinations for four post graduate courses-- MA in educational planning and administration, M.Ed, MA in culture, media and governance and Master in Tourism and Travel Management(MTTM). The varsity was closed mid-December after violence broke out during the protest outside the campus and reopened on January 6.

Exams for three courses were held in the morning. The MTTM exam was held in the afternoon.

Teachers at examination centres welcomed the examinees to boost their morale, the varsity said.  Banners were also put up near the examination centres with best of luck and welcome messages, it added.

tags
top news
Internet a fundamental right, review suspension: Supreme Court on J&K communication shutdown
Internet a fundamental right, review suspension: Supreme Court on J&K communication shutdown
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘No takers for your malware’: Indian envoy to UN hits out at Pakistan
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
‘Foreign’ links of Popular Front of India under scanner
Bengal guv Dhankhar invites CM Banerjee for ‘coffee meeting’ amid face-offs
Bengal guv Dhankhar invites CM Banerjee for ‘coffee meeting’ amid face-offs
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Informants in Iraq, Syria helped US kill Qassem Soleimani: Report
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Engineering students develop free-swimming Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan to be punished for defying Queen’s order: Report
‘Stay in Mumbai & dance’: BJP leader on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
‘Stay in Mumbai & dance’: BJP leader on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri LankaArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberSSC CHSL 2019UPTET 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News