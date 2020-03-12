Jammu Kashmir CET 2020: Application begins for engineering, technology courses

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 16:41 IST

JKCET 2020: The online application process for Jammu Kashmir common entrance test (JK-CET) 2020 has begun from Thursday, March 12 for engineering and technology courses only. Aspirants can apply online at jkbopee.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 31.

The JKCET 2020 will be conducted on April 26, 2020. Candidates can apply online at www.jkbopee.gov.in/ www.jakbopee.org. Application fee is Rs 1200.

Eligibility: Candidate should be a resident of Jammu- Kashmir or Ladakh and should have passed class 12th exam from a recognised board with physics, chemistry and maths as compulsory subjects with at least 50% marks for open merit category candidates including the Children of Defence Personnel, Children of Para Military Force, Children of State Police Personnel and candidates possessing outstanding proficiency in sports and 40% marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST and Other Socially and Educationally Backward classes ;

Age Limit: Aspirant should be at least 17 years old on 31st December of the relevant year (2020)

The candidates appearing/who have appeared in the 12th Class examination can also apply for the BOPEE test provisionally. However, they will have to produce the marks card of the said examination in support of having qualified the examination at the time of declaration of the result/counselling as may be notified by the Board.

