Jammu Kashmir constable PET, PST admit card to release on Jan 27

education

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:43 IST

Jammu and Kashmir police recruitment board will release the admit card for constable 2 border battalions physical endurance/ standard test on January 27. Candidates can download their admit card online at jkpolice.gov.in

The recruitment drive is conducted for recruitment for constable in 2 border battalions in Jammu Kashmir police under TRP 2019- 20 Jammu province.

According to the official notice, a total of 5921 candidates will appear for Poonch district on February 4,5, 6 and 7. 2934 candidates will appear for Rajorui district on February 8, 10. 3298 candidates will appear for Kathua district on February 24 and 25. 4662 candidates will appear in Samba district on February 26, 27 and 28. A total of 15888 candidates will appear for Jammu district on February 29, March 2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9, 10 and 11.