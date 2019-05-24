JEE Advanced 2019: Last minute tips to crack the exam

Students are eagerly waiting to face the JEE Advanced Exam on 27th May 2019. Organised by IIT Roorkee, both the papers, i.e. Paper 1 and paper 2 will be conducted in computer-based mode and it is mandatory to appear in both. There being no changes in the pattern of the exam, the time duration allotted to each paper remains 3 hours with objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with equal weightage.

As in the past, various types of questions are possible to be asked such as single/multi correct out of four given choices, Numerical Type with single digit/Decimal Type Answers, Passage based questions having four choices with one or more correct, Matrix-Match/Matrix-List Type etc. Please go through instructions very carefully for negative marks in some of the questions for wrong answers. It is thus advised to practise as many online mock tests/past papers as possible. In the era of cut-throat competition to get through the IIT’s, preparation strategies play a major role in the road to success. The following tips will help students prepare well for the JEE Advanced 2019.

Speed and accuracy – one of the most important aspects is rigorous practice. Aspirants are advised to practice as many problems, and questions from the previous year’s/ attempt reputed online test series for improving speed and accuracy. Both speed and accuracy matter to enhance your score with competitive edge. As JEE is now Computer Based Test, practise of papers from reputed source like MyPAT is advisable.

Study material & Concept Clarity – To make it to the merit list it is important to practise all problems graded in order of difficulty from single best study material to have perfect conceptual understanding and to hone analytical skills. Aspirants are also advised not to make use of calculators while solving problems. Being quick in calculations will help you to increase your speed in the JEE Advanced exam.

Cover the complete syllabus – As most of the topics would have been covered by aspirants, it is advised to thoroughly go through the complete syllabus of JEE Advanced. It is advisable to avoid selective study and to cover entire syllabus but from past experience, students are advised to lay emphasis on following chapters/topics in the three subjects.

i) Physics- Modern Physics, Mechanics, Fluids, Electromagnetic induction, Waves and sounds, optics, heat, and thermodynamics.

ii) Chemistry- Qualitative analysis, Coordination Geometry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, chemical equilibrium in physical and organic chemistry.

iii) Mathematics- Quadratic expressions and equations, Complex numbers, probability, vectors, and 3D Geometry, Matrices in algebra, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Subject wise tips for JEE Advanced 2019 :

1. Mathematics: As per the previous trends, vectors and 3-D require more attention than probability and indefinite integration. Every year 2-3 questions from complex numbers are asked. So complex numbers, 3 D, Definite integral should be the revised thoroughly compared to other topics. ·Algebra can be made easier if you have a great practice of functions and have perfected applying vertical and horizontal origin shifts. ·Differential Calculus again deals with roots of equations, especially if you use the Rolle’s and Lagrange’s theorems. Complex numbers can be used to solve questions from coordinate geometry. Trigonometric questions require applications of De Moivre’s theorem. Permutation – combination/ Probability are linked topics of Algebra. You need to be thorough with Bayes theorem, taking care of the objects which are identical, and which are different. Matrices can be related to equations. 3*3 matrices matrix can be actually seen as being planned in 3D Geometry. Determinants have nice properties, for instance, the ability to break them in columns and rows, which could be exploited in tough questions.

2. Chemistry: While preparing for the chemistry section, the students must keep in mind two things, concept clarity, and application skills. Practice the numerical questions on a daily basis. The special attention should be given to concepts like the mole concept, Chemical Equilibrium, Electrochemistry. ·Organic chemistry requires careful approach and special attention should be given to Stereochemistry, Functional Group Analysis, GOC (General organic Chemistry) · In inorganic chemistry, the questions asked are mostly conceptual, concerned with structures, processes, and applications. Chemical bonding and coordination chemistry require extra attention.

3. Physics: Mechanics is one topic which is relatively less scoring but as per the experts this topic contributes majorly in terms of marks so, this topic cannot be neglected. One must try to concentrate on scoring topics like optics, electricity, and magnetism. Kinematics and Particle dynamics are very important topics which are frequently asked in the JEE Advanced exam. Mechanics, Electricity and Magnetism are some topics having made a regular appearance in JEE Advanced exam in terms of the number of questions. Thermodynamics is important in both terms of physics and chemistry so concentrate well on this.

Quick Tips for the D-Day:

1. Do sleep for 6 to 7 hours in the night.

2. Reach examination venue well in time.

3. Don’t forget to carry your admit card on the exam day.

4. Don’t discuss anything with friends outside the exam center.

5. Remember to read all the instructions on question paper carefully.

6. Solve the paper in two rounds. In first round ,Start with subject in order of your comfort level to maximize attempted questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject.

7. Use last 45 minutes to solve balance questions in second attempt and for revision.

8. Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing solution. Go to next question.

9. Do not guess if you are not sure in a question with negative marks assigned to it.

10. Must attempt and even guess all questions which do not carry negative marks.

11. Just go and give your best.

12. It is the relative performance that counts, give your best shot and you will ace JEE Advanced 2019.

(Author Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE)

First Published: May 24, 2019 15:46 IST