JEE Advanced 2020: IIT Delhi to conduct exam on May 17, 2.5 lakh students to be shortlisted

Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT-D) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Advanced) for 2020 for admissions in all the 23 IITs on May 17, 2020.

In a meeting of IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) held on Sunday it was decided to hold the JEE (Advanced) 2020 for the first time in the US also. For this, an examination centre will be set up in San Francisco.

Speaking about the decisions taken by the IIT JAB, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said, “JEE exam is now conducted in five countries worldwide and we have added USA to the list. US has benefitted significantly by the presence of a large number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the US about IITs. Conducting JEE in the Bay area is a logical thing to do.”

The National Testing Agency (NTA) organises JEE (Main) while one of the IITs organises JEE (Advanced) under the guidance of IIT JAB.

The Board has decided to shortlist 2.5 lakh students including all categories from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2020.

In 2019, apart from India, JEE (Advanced) centres were also set up in Dubai (UAE), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Kathmandu (Nepal), Singapore and Colombo (Sri Lanka). It has been decided to discontinue the exam centres in Addis Ababa and Colombo (Sri Lanka) due to absence of candidates in these two cities.

In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 1.61 lakh candidates had appeared. A total of 38,705 candidates were declared successful.

