e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: Parents, aspirants turn to HRD ministry for relaxation in eligibility norms

JEE Advanced 2020: Parents, aspirants turn to HRD ministry for relaxation in eligibility norms

The students and the parents’ body requested that those aspirants, who had their last attempt at JEE examinations this year, should get another chance next year

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:32 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Aspirants come out of an examination centre after appearing for IIT-JEE exams, in Bhopal on September 1 this year.
Aspirants come out of an examination centre after appearing for IIT-JEE exams, in Bhopal on September 1 this year. (PTI)
         

Over 250 students and the members of India Wide Parents Association have submitted a joint request to the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, seeking relaxation of eligibility norms days after the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi,(IIT-D) had announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) examinations.

Rules stipulate that a student, who clears the Grade XII examinations, is allowed three and two attempts at JEE-Mains and JEE-Adv,respectively, including the year in which the student had passed the high secondary test.

The students and the parents’ body requested that those aspirants, who had their last attempt at JEE examinations this year, should get another chance next year.

“This year, the JEE examinations (Mains and Advanced) were conducted in September instead of April-May. Of the 8.41 lakh registered candidates, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE-Mains because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” stated the letter to the minister.

“Lakhs of students did not appear for the examination due to various reasons, including the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown restrictions, a ban on local transport facility and growing panic about the pandemic. To make matters worse, some parts of the country were also hit hard by floods, which discouraged many students from appearing for the examination,” it added.

The letter cited the examples of students, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease. Many were also in quarantine because someone in their family had tested Covid-19 positive.

“Many district authorities had restricted students, who had tested Covid-19 positive, or had family members, who were infected, due to the fear of spreading the viral outbreak. Several students were unable to appear for the final attempt at JEE-Adv this year,” it said.

The petitioners have described the prevailing situation as “extraordinary”.

“We hope the Union ministry accepts our request, considering the current situation and the mental stress that students have been facing for the past few months,” it added.

tags
top news
Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Mumbai comes to standstill as grid failure hits power supply
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
Mumbai power failure updates: Local train services hit, commuters stranded
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
India’s daily Covid-19 count falls to 66,732, tally crosses 7.1 million
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
Congress drops Khushbu Sundar as spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Decide - mask or lockdown’: CM Uddhav Thackeray to Maharashtra
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
‘Safe communities, great jobs, limitless future…’: Trump on Second Term Agenda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In