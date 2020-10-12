JEE Advanced 2020: Parents, aspirants turn to HRD ministry for relaxation in eligibility norms

education

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:32 IST

Over 250 students and the members of India Wide Parents Association have submitted a joint request to the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank”, seeking relaxation of eligibility norms days after the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi,(IIT-D) had announced results for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) examinations.

Rules stipulate that a student, who clears the Grade XII examinations, is allowed three and two attempts at JEE-Mains and JEE-Adv,respectively, including the year in which the student had passed the high secondary test.

The students and the parents’ body requested that those aspirants, who had their last attempt at JEE examinations this year, should get another chance next year.

“This year, the JEE examinations (Mains and Advanced) were conducted in September instead of April-May. Of the 8.41 lakh registered candidates, only 6.35 lakh appeared for the JEE-Mains because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” stated the letter to the minister.

“Lakhs of students did not appear for the examination due to various reasons, including the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown restrictions, a ban on local transport facility and growing panic about the pandemic. To make matters worse, some parts of the country were also hit hard by floods, which discouraged many students from appearing for the examination,” it added.

The letter cited the examples of students, who had contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease. Many were also in quarantine because someone in their family had tested Covid-19 positive.

“Many district authorities had restricted students, who had tested Covid-19 positive, or had family members, who were infected, due to the fear of spreading the viral outbreak. Several students were unable to appear for the final attempt at JEE-Adv this year,” it said.

The petitioners have described the prevailing situation as “extraordinary”.

“We hope the Union ministry accepts our request, considering the current situation and the mental stress that students have been facing for the past few months,” it added.