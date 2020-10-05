JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next

education

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:03 IST

India’s most prestigious exam JEE Advanced was conducted on 27th September bringing an end to the engineering entrance examinations of this year. The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on Monday, October 5, 2020.

After the declaration of the results, the students will have to start filling up the choices for the colleges and the branches. JoSAA is responsible for the Joint Seat Allocation process for Admissions to 97 institutes including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 IIITs and 20 Other GFTIs. Admissions to all the undergraduate academic programs offered by these 97 institutes will be made through a single platform. The basic eligibility criteria that students need to meet to be eligible for the JoSAA counselling process is that they should have appeared for JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.

JoSSA has released the counselling schedule, as per the notification released, the registration and choice filling process will start from October 6, 2020.

The complete schedule can be viewed at https://josaa.nic.in/webinfo/File/GetFile?FileId=3&LangId=P.

Eligible candidates need to register themselves at josaa.nic.in. They then need to reconfirm and fill in details like Gender, State Code, Eligibility, Nationality and Contact Details. Thereafter, candidates can login with their JEE MAIN application number and password to start filling their choices. The seat allotment is held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority in 7 rounds. Candidates who have been allotted a seat after the JoSAA choice filling round can download their “Provisional Seat Allocation Letter” and an e-challan for remittance of seat acceptance fee from josaa.nic.in.

Details that cannot be changed after registration:

* Name

* Father / Mother / Guardian’s Name

* Class XII (or equivalent) examination board

* Birth Category

* State of eligibility,

* Nationality

* Gender

It has to be noted that, Candidates can choose either options after the seat allotment procedure has been done by JoSAA:

Freeze: The candidate accepts the allotted seat and does not participate in further rounds.

Float: This indicates, that if there is a better offer by other institute, then they will accept it or they will continue with seat allotment for further rounds.

Slide: If better seat is offered in same institute, then they will accept it

This is how the entire counselling process works. The students need to be very vigilant and cautious, as not to miss any opportunity.

Note: The Slide and Float options are not available in the last round.

(Author Saurabh Kumar is Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes. Views expressed here are personal. HT does not take any responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this article.)