e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling

JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling

JEE Advanced 2020 Results: Over 1.5 lakh candidates who have appeared for the IIT- entrance exam will get their JEE Advanced results today. JoSAA counselling will begin on October 6. Know some major changes announced this year.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020 Result to be declared shortly
JEE Advanced 2020 Result to be declared shortly(Hindustan Times)
         

The JEE Advanced 2020 Results will be declared shortly on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT- Delhi is expected to announce the JEE Advanced Results at 10 am on October 5. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who have appeared for the IIT- entrance exam will get their results today. Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password to download their JEE Advanced 2020 scorecard.

JEE Advanced 2020 Results: LIVE updates

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA Counselling, the registrations of which will begin on October 6.The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced some major changes in the admission process this year. JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

According to an official statement released by JoSAA, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted in the past three years. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately.

Moreover, this year, JoSAA has decided to do away with the physical reporting, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will have to confirm their admission by submitting the required documents online.

top news
CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 15 locations related to Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
India-US 2 plus 2 on Oct 26-27, geospatial pact BECA to be signed
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
With 74,442 new Covid-19 cases and 903 deaths, India’s tally goes past 6.6 million
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Bihar Assembly Polls: Cong set to finalise first list of candidates today
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Active Covid-19 cases hit first-ever plateau in India
Opposition attempting to spark riots in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath
Opposition attempting to spark riots in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath
On Day 2 of tractor rally, Rahul Gandhi to continue his attack on Centre over farm laws
On Day 2 of tractor rally, Rahul Gandhi to continue his attack on Centre over farm laws
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In