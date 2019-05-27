JEE Advanced Paper 2: Quick analysis of the exam based on students reactions

JEE Advanced Paper 2: Immediate reaction of students and comparison with respect to last year:

Students found the overall level of paper Moderate. Students felt Paper-2 was easier compared to Paper-1. Paper - 2 pattern was as expected so it was encouraging for our students.

Some students have reported chemistry as easiest, mathematics was moderate but physics relatively difficult.

As per students, in physics questions were more concept based and covered all chapters. In Mathematics, there were more questions from Calculus & Algebra . In Chemistry, questions from all chapters were covered and were easy.

No mistakes reported till now as complete paper is yet to be analysed.

Total no. of questions (54 questions) remains same as last year however total marks of Paper-2 has changed from 180 to 186 marks this year.

As the Test was Computer Based students had the option to Clear Response to change any option, they could mark it for Review, Save and next to proceed further.

Total Marks of Paper 2: 186 and Duration: 3 hrs

The Paper had (54) questions in total.

The Paper had (03) three parts- Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics.

Max. Marks for each Part was 62.

In each part there were three sections:

Sec-1 (Max. marks-32), Sec-2 (Max. Marks-18) & Sec-3 (Max. marks-12)

Sec-1 had (08) Eight questions with four options in which ONE OR MORE THAN ONE option(s) were correct.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +4 If only(all) the correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +3 If all the four options are correct but ONLY three correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +2 If three or more options are correct but only two correct options are chosen

Partial Marks: +1 If two or more options are correct but only one correct option is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0 If none of the options are chosen

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

Sec-2 had (06) Six questions . The answer to each questions was a NUMERICAL VALUE. If the numerical value had more than two decimal places, truncated/rounded-off value to TWO decimal places was asked.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 If only the correct numerical value was entered

Zero Marks:: 0 In all other cases.

Sec-3 had (02) Two questions based on List - Match sets. Each List Match set had two Multiple Choice questions. Each List- Match Set had two Lists: List-I & List-II. List -I had four entries(I),(II),(III),(IV) and List-II had six entries (P),(Q),(R),(S),(T) and (U). Four Options were given in each Multiple Choice question based on List-I and List-II and ONLY ONE of these four options satisfied the condition as asked in the multiple choice question.

Marking scheme in this section:

Full marks: +3 If ONLY the option corresponding to the correct combination is chosen

Zero Marks:: 0 if none of the options is chosen (i.e the question is unanswered)

Negative Marks: -1 In all other cases

