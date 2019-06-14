JEE Advanced Result 2019 Highlights: Here’s everything you need to know

IIT Roorkee has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced Result 2019. Kartikey Gupta of Maharashtra has bagged AIR-1 in the exam.

This year, a total number of 161319 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2019 out of whom 38705 candidates have qualified.

Of the total qualified candidates,5356 are females.

Kartikey Chandresh Gupta of Ballarpur, Maharashtra obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks and emerged as the topper.

Shabnam Sahay of Madhapur , Hyderabad is the top ranked female with CRL 10. She obtained 308 marks out of 372.

Zone-wise toppers

IIT Bombay -- Kartikey Gupta Chandresh (CRL 1)

IIT Delhi Himanshu Gaurav (CRL 2)

IIT Guwahati Pradipta Parag Bora (CRL 28)

IT Kanpur Dhruv Arora (CRL 24)

IIT Kharagpur Gudipaty Aniket (CRL 29)

IIT Hyderabad Gillella Aakash Reddy (CRL-4)

IIT Roorkee Jayesh Singla (CRL 17)

Category wise

Total number of qualified boys: 33349

Total number of qualified girls: 5356

Total number of qualified general (GE) candidates: 15566

Total number of qualified general (GEN-EWS) candidates: 3636

Total number of qualified OBC-NCL candidates: 7651

Total number of qualified SC candidates: 8758

Total number of qualified ST candidates: 3094

