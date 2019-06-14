JEE Advanced Result 2019: Kartikey Gupta of Maharashtra bags AIR- 1

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Friday declared the JEE (Advanced) 2019 result. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 can be checked on the official website results.jeeadv.ac.in.

Kartikey Gupta of Allen Career Institute Kota has bagged All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2019 results declared in the morning today.

Kartikey Gupta (17) has scored All India Rank 18 in JEE Mains 2019 results earlier this year by scoring 100 percentile.

Kartikey is a classroom coaching student of Allen’s Mumbai branch.

Kartikey belongs to Chandrapur region of Maharashtra and his father Chandresh Gupta is a manager in paper industry while mother Poonam Gupta is a homemaker.

Elder brother of Kartikey is doing B.Tech. in computer science stream from Bhartiya Vidhya Bhawan Sardar patel institute of technology, Mumbai.

