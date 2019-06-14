JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta didn’t sleep without clearing doubts. Read his success mantra

Revealing his success mantra, JEE Advanced 2019 topper Kartikey Gupta has said that he focused on clearing the doubts and studied with relaxed mind. Kartikey said that he was confident of obtaining CS branch in IIT Mumbai but never thought of securing AIR-1.

Kartikey Gupta, who hails from Chandrapur region of Maharashtra and studied at the Mumbai branch of Allen Career Institute of Kota, has grabbed JEE Advanced 2019: AIR-1 in the results declared in the morning today.

In JEE Main exam 2019, he secured AIR-18 by scoring 100 percentile and was Second Topper of Maharashtra state.

This year he secured 93.7 per cent in Class 12th. Kartikey has taken coaching for JEE Advanced 2019 from Kota based coaching institute, Allen Career Institute’s Mumbai branch.

Excerpts of his success mantra

Didn’t sleep without clearing the doubts

Kartikey told, that he was confident of obtaining CS branch in IIT Mumbai but never thought of securing AIR-1.

He further added I have been studying in Allen Career Institute since 2017 whose faculties worked hard on him to help him achieve success.

“I did not sleep without clearing the doubts as the faculties are always available to clear doubts”, he said.

Here I have made good friends and also got to know the best faculties, he said. “Apart from regular classes, I did self-study for 6-7 hours with a proper schedule”, he said.

“I gave weekly tests regularly, which helped me to do self-analysis and improve my performance”, he said.

Study with a Relaxed Mind

About tips for the JEE Advanced aspirants, Gupta said that “Students should study without stress”. During the preparation, they should be relaxed physically as well as mentally, he said. Self-competition plays a vital role in achieving the goal. This helps in analysing the weak areas. Do not study for long hours. Take a break and relax after every two hours.

Stayed away from social media and used a regular keypad phone instead of smartphone.

Srinivasa Ramanujan is my idol. Great mathematician Shrinivas Ramanujan is my idol. My dream of pursuing engineering from IIT Bombay in CS branch is going to come true. I have qualified KVPY in the year 2017 and 2018.

Kartikey has also qualified INPHO, INCHO, INAO and INJSO. Father Chandresh Gupta is a general manager in the paper industry and mother Poonam Gupta is housewife. His elder brother is pursuing engineering in CS branch from Bharatiya Vidya Bhawan Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

