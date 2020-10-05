e-paper
JEE Advanced result 2020: Meet Kanishka Mittal, topper among girl candidates

Kanishka Mittal, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, has bagged All India Rank 1 in the ‘Girls category’ of JEE Advanced 2020, the results for which were declared on Monday.

education Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:11 IST
Aabshar H Quazi
Hindustan Times, Kota
Kanishka Mittal
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kanishka (17)said that she was studying in Kota for the last two years. “My elder brother is doing B.Tech. Seeing him, I got inspired and came to Kota with the dream of becoming an IITian. To prepare for JEE, I took admission in Allen career institute.”

“I never compared myself to others. I was in competition with myself. That’s why I always tried to give my best. I believed in myself. I used to do homework regularly. I practised more and more questions because JEE paper is new every time. Questions can come from any topic, from anywhere. Before coming to Kota, my maths was strong but Physics was weak. Now my physics is the strongest. I have passed 12th class with 98.4% and 10th class with 99% marks,” she said.

Took full advantage of the lockdown

After JEE Main, we prepared for JEE advanced, but due to the lockdown the exam was pushed forward. I took full advantage of this time, and studied more than 8 to 10 hours daily. Working on my weak points in the three subjects, improved my understanding. I pulled out maximum doubts and solved them with the help of faculty. Probably, due to the lockdown I have managed to attain this rank.

Kanishka said that she loved to read novels and make drawing. However, she could read only one novel in last 2 years as she was preparing for JEE Advanced.

When asked why she decided to prepare for IIT JEE as usually less girls shows interest in IIT, she said “I love mathematics so I decided to go for IIT JEE”.

Kanishka’s father Anuj Kumar Mittal runs a photostat shop, while mother Suchita Mittal is a housewife.

“During my studies in Kota, I got the support of both my parents who are in Moradabad,” she said.

