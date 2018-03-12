JEE Main 2018 admit card released at jeemain.nic.in

The JEE Main 2018 admit card was on Monday released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

How to download JEE Main 2018 admit card:

Candidates can click hereto go to the JEE Main 2018 official website. Click here to download their admit cards for JEE main 2018. Enter application number, password, security pin and click on login for admit cards to be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the admit card and save it on your computer too. Candidates have been advised to download the admit card from the official website of JEE-M 2018 only.

Candidates should carefully check their name, paper, date of birth, gender, test centre name, city, state, code of eligibility and category on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should inform the JEE-M secretariat immediately.

Candidates are required to carry the admit card to the examination centre. Those claiming relaxation under the persons with disability category must carry copy of the relevant certificate (in the prescribed format) issued by the competent authority.

Candidates should reach the examination venue at least two and a half hours before the start of the examination. The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidate, subject to his/her satisfying the eligibility conditions.

The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the JEE-M on April 8, 2018 (pen and paper mode) and April 15 and 16 (online mode).

The JEE-M is an all-India level engineering entrance exam conducted by the CBSE. It is required for students to gain admission to engineering courses at IITs, NITs, IIITs, deemed universities and other centrally funded technical institutions.

JEE-M is conducted in two parts i.e. Paper I and Paper II. Paper I (BE/B Tech) will be conducted in both computer-based (online) and paper-Pen (offline) mode while Paper II (B Arch/B Planning) will be conducted in pen-paper mode only.

Candidates who want to appear for JEE-Advanced 2018 will have to clear the JEE-M test first.