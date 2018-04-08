JEE Main 2018: Initial analysis of the entrance test paper

The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2018 was held on Sunday for admissions in engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Around 12 lakh students from across the country had applied for the exam.

Here is an analysis of the JEE Main 2018 question paper:

Overall the exam was of moderate easy level:

Overall the JEE (Main) 2018 question paper was similar to that of the last two years. The paper was moderately easy. Students should not have had much trouble completing the paper. They must have found similarities between the weightage of marks in this paper and the Class 12 syllabus. This year the JEE main cut off should fall between 95 and 105.

Physics:

Physics was the toughest paper among all the three subjects. The questions were a mix of theory based and calculative. This section was not lengthy. There were 17 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 13 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had four difficult, 20 moderate and six easy questions. According to the initial assessment, none of the options of Question 6 Set B were correct. This was a question based on pulley where minimum mass was required.

Chemistry:

Chemistry was moderately easy among all the three subjects. The questions were a mix of theory and calculations, which ensured that students saved time for the other two sections. This section was lengthy in comparison to other sections. There were 14 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 16 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. The section had three difficult questions, 17 moderate difficulty questions, and 10 easy questions. According to initial assessment, students may find 2 options of Question 63 Set B correct, however we think the answer should be option 1. This was a question from alcohol phenol and ether, on a reaction of phenol.

Mathematics:

Mathematics was the easiest paper among all the three subjects. Most questions were calculative. There were 10 questions asked from the 12th standard syllabus and 20 questions from the 11th standard syllabus. This section had 3 difficult questions, 14 moderate questions and 13 easy questions.”

(Ratrey is VP Educational Content, Toppr.com. Views expressed here are personal)