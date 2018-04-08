JEE Main 2018: What aspirants in Kota said about the exam

Around 9,800 aspirants appeared in the JEE Main 2018 examination in Kota on Sunday. The test was held across 18 centres in the city. The results will be declared on April 30.

Students gave a mixed response about the level of difficulty of the exam in Kota. Talking about the question paper, aspirant Akansha Laddha (18) said she had appeared for the JEE Main exam last year (2017) but found Sunday’s JEE Main paper a bit difficult compared to last year. “While mathematics part was easy, chemistry was tricky and physics was of moderate level,” she said.

Another aspirant Subhra Supakar (18) said that the Paper was easier particularly physics part, whereas chemistry portion had more organic chemistry based questions than inorganic chemistry. She said mathematics was easier.

Riya Banzal (19), another student who took the exam this year said that the mathematics part was lengthy, whereas chemistry had less inorganic questions.

Apart from Kota, the JEE Main was also held in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan. They were among 112 cities in India and abroad which hosted the exams. Foreign cities where the test was held include Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Doha and Dhaka.

JEE Main is the qualifying examination for the JEE Advanced. The ranks this year will be given on the basis of the JEE Main score as no weightage of the class 12th marks will be included unlike last year.

A large number of students from all over the country take coaching for JEE Mains in Kota.