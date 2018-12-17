JEE Main admit card at jeemain.nic.in, here’s when to download

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for joint entrance examination (JEE) Mains 2019 on Monday,December 17. The admit card is expected to be released soon. Candidates can download the JEE mains 2019 admit card from the official website jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in after its release.

The first edition of JEE main 2019 will be held from January 6 to 20, 2019. An official notification of NTA read,“The candidate has to download his/her admit card from the NTA’s website from 17.12.2018 onwards and appear for the examination at the given centre on date and shift as indicated in their admit card.”

If the candidates are unable to download admit cards from the website, they should contact the NTA help line between 10 am to 5 pm for general facilitation from December 17, 2018 to December 23, 2018. The phone numbers of the help desk are available on the website of the exam.

The second JEE main 2019 exam will be conducted from April 6 to 20, 2019 for which a separate notice will be issued on the official website of NTA.

How to download JEE mains 2019 admit card after its release

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or the website of JEE main at jeemain.nic.in

Click on the JEE mains 2019 admit card link

Fill in your registration ID and password with captcha code

Click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take a print out of the same

