JEE Main 2019 admit card to be released on this date, check here

National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the JEE main 2019 admit card for January session on December 17. The exam will be conducted from January 8 to 12, 2019.

Candidates can visit the official website of JEE atjeemain.nic in to check the admit card download link that will be available on homepage from Monday, December 17. Enter the application number, password and security pin. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates have to bring the admit card along with a valid photo ID issued by government for example PAN card, driving licence, aadhar card, voter ID, passport etc, to the exam centre.

From this year, the JEE exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier it was conducted by CBSE. The JEE exam will be conducted twice a year.This year JEE Advanced exam will be conducted by IIT Roorkee.

The JEE is conducted for candidates seeking admissions in undergraduate engineering programmes in the IITs, NITs, IIITs and various other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technical Institutions) across the country.

First Published: Dec 15, 2018 15:45 IST