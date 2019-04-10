JEE Main 2019: Post exam analysis of Paper 3, cutoff expected between 80-85

“Just like the earlier exams this month, most of the questions were moderately tough. Questions in the Chemistry paper were simple and based on the NCERT books. Maths had some tricky questions, and Physics was slightly lengthy. The JEE Main 2019 cut off is expected to be between 75-85. This is slightly higher than last year’s cut off, which was at 74 for the General category,” Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational Content, Toppr.com said.

Navin C Joshi, Academic Head and VP (JEE and NEET) at Gradeup said“ The Day 3 of the JEE Main April exam went glitch-free. The overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Moderate’. The day 3 exam was as expected with no surprises in the paper. All the three subjects were similar in pattern to the Previous years’ papers.

The Physics section was Easier as compared to the last two days. Chemistry section was Easy and similar to Day 1 and Day 2, with questions directly asked from NCERT textbook. In today’s morning slot there were 4-5 questions based on application of Reaction Mechanism. For further slots, students are advised to prepare Chemistry only from the NCERT syllabus. The Mathematics section was Tough with slightly lengthy conceptual questions.

The cut-off is expected to be in the range of 80-85. Day 4 of the JEE Main exam will be held on 12th April. There is no exam tomorrow owing to general elections.”

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:33 IST