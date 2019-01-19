JEE Main 2019 result: Bhopal topper Dhruv Arora kept himself away from social media

Dhruv Arora from Indore became the state topper and one of the 15 students who got a perfect score in the JEE (Mains) January 2019 Examination.

A class 12 student Dhruv said mobile and social media were curses and the biggest distraction for students.

Arora said, “I disconnected myself from mobile phones and all the social media platforms while preparing for the exam. I used to play sports during my leisure time. It not only saved my time but also helped me keeping my body and mind healthy.”

He said concentration, time management and discipline in the study hours are very necessary to achieve success.

“I used to follow fix time table. For revision and practice, I used to spent 6-7 hours daily in two phases. More than marks and education in good college, knowledge matters to me a lot. I want to make my career in the field of research,” said Arora.

Dhruv was India topper of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and IAPT’s prestigious Physics Olympiad Exam in 2018. Physics Olympiad Exam is considered to be one of the toughest and important exams at national-level as it is at par with IIT-JEE.

Dhruv’s father is a production manager in a private firm while his mother , who was a homemaker, passed away two years ago.

