JEE Main 2019 Result: Odisha’s Sambit Behera who scored 100 percentile reveals his success mantra

Regular studies, practice and problem solving helped Sambit from Rajasthan to clinch top spot with 14 other students who grabbed 100 percentile each in the JEE Mains January 2019 examination, the scores of which were declared on Saturday.

Sambit Behera (17) who hails from Odisha, opted Kota as centre of his examination as he was preparing for the exam in Kota for the last couple of years.

Talking about his success mantra, Behera said, “I have been studying for 6 hours daily and focussed on maintaining regularity in studies rather than following fixed study routine”.

Other study tips include daily doubt clearing, notes revision and analysis of old test papers of coaching institutes and JEE Mains, said Sambit who is a student of Allen Career Institute of Kota for IIT JEE.

Sambit also stressed on daily practice of the study exercises for scoring high in the exam. Sambit’s father Chandramani Behera is a Manager in SBI in Koraput in Odisha. Sambit likes to play and watch football and movies.

Sambit’s mother is an ophthalmologist and elder sister is studying at NIT, Rourkela. He will appear in Class 12 later this year.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 17:59 IST