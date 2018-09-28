JEE (Main) 2019: September 30 is the last date to apply, hurry now

The last date to apply for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) January 2019 examination is Sunday, September 30, 2019. Aspirants should not wait for the last moment and hurry up in case they have not yet applied.

The last date for payment of fee through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking is Monday, October 1 until 11.50pm and through e-challan upto the working hours of the bank on that day.

JEE (Main) examinationis scheduled to be conducted by NTA between January 6 and January 20, 2019. The results are scheduled to be declared on January 31, 2019.

The detailed information bulletin for the exam is on the website nta.ac.in and jeemain.nic.in. Read the information bulletin carefully before applying and ensure that you are eligible to appear in the exam.



You can apply for JEE (Main) January - 2019 examination in the Online mode only and one candidate should submit only one application. The candidates should select four cities of examination as per their choice of Paper-1 or Paper-2 or both Paper-1 and Paper-2 of JEE (Main) – 2019.

Four steps to apply online for JEE Main 2019:

Fill in the online application form and note down the application number

Upload scanned images of your photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format (as specified)

Pay fee using SBI_MOPS and keep proof of fee paid.

Print at least four print out of confirmation page after successful remittance of fee

The JEE Main examwill be conducted twice by NTA before admissions for the next academic season. The first JEE (Main) exam will be conducted in January and the second in April. A candidate can appear in one or both the JEE (Main) exams in a year. If a candidate appears in both exams, the one in which they score better will be considered for admissions.

The admit card for the JEE Main January 2019 examination can be downloaded from December 17 onwards.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 16:43 IST