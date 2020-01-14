JEE Main 2020 answer key released for January exam

education

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:39 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for JEE main exam conducted for the session January 2020.Candidates can check the official answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can view question paper, their responses and the official answer key by logging in using their application number and password.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exams from January 6 to 9, 2020 in computer based test mode. A total of 934828 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Candidates can challenge any answer key online before January 15, 2020 up to 11: 50 pm. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password/ date of birth to challenge the answer keys.s

The Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for each question challenge.The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Click here to view question paper, responses and answer key

Click here to challenge answer key