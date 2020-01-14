e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020 answer key released for January exam

JEE Main 2020 answer key released for January exam

JEE Main 2020 answer key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for JEE main exam conducted for the session January 2020.Candidates can check the official answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:39 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main 2020 answer key out
JEE Main 2020 answer key out(NTA)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for JEE main exam conducted for the session January 2020.Candidates can check the official answer key online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can view question paper, their responses and the official answer key by logging in using their application number and password.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exams from January 6 to 9, 2020 in computer based test mode. A total of 934828 candidates had appeared for the exam.

Candidates can challenge any answer key online before January 15, 2020 up to 11: 50 pm. Candidates will have to login using their application number and password/ date of birth to challenge the answer keys.s

The Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 for each question challenge.The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking.

Click here to view question paper, responses and answer key

Click here to challenge answer key

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News