JEE Main 2020 application correction window opens at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 12:46 IST

National Testing Agency has notified that the application correction window for JEE Main 2020 examination is open. Applicants can now make changes or corrections in their application form online at, jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before October 20, 2019, until 11:50 pm.

Applicants can make changes in the categories such as name, father’s name, college name, gender, category, exam city, and etc. The computer-based JEE Main examination 2020 will be conducted from January 6 to 11, 2020. The result of the examination will be released on January 31, 2020.

“The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from October 14 to October 20, 2019(11:50 p.m.),” the JEE Main official notification said.

Here’s the direct link to go to the application correction window.

How to make corrections:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the application form correction tab, appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Application form will appear on the display screen

6.Make the corrections in the application form.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 12:01 IST