JEE Main 2020: Detailed analysis of Jan 7 paper, here’s what students say

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 15:32 IST

The JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is held for students aspiring to get admission in India’s top engineering colleges. The exam is conducted at two levels, JEE Main and JEE Advanced. JEE Main is conducted twice in a year.

This year, its being held from 6th-9th January and 3rd-9th April 2020 in two shifts on each day. The JEE Main acts as a screening exam for JEE Advanced and for getting admission in various NITs (National Institute of Technology). The exam takes place in an online mode (Computer Based Test) and is conducted by National Test Agency (NTA). The duration of the exam is three hours.

The paper comprises of 75 questions with 25 questions in each section. Each section has 20 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and 5 Numerical Answer Type questions. The result of JEE Main January attempt is expected to be declared by NTA on 31st January 2020. Below is the analysis for Day 1, Morning shift:

Highlights of the exam:

●The overall level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. As compared to last year, the exam was similar in pattern and difficulty level.

●Physics section was Difficult as compared to last year. With majority of questions being asked from Thermodynamics, Electrostatics and Magnetism.

●Maths was Easier compared to last year. However, this year it was Moderate in difficulty. Most of the questions were asked from Calculus.

●Chemistry was Easy. Questions from Inorganic Chemistry were NCERT based.

●Very few questions were asked from NCERT with most of them being from Chemistry.

●The Numerical Answer Type questions were lengthy in nature.

●For future slots, students are advised to focus on basics and conceptual clarity.

Here is the section-wise analysis for Day 1 Morning Shift.

Physics:

Physics was Difficult. Numerical questions were lengthy and calculative. Compared to last year, the section was tougher. Scoring well in this section will be the key to a good percentile.

For the next attempt, students need to focus on fundamentals. Number of good attempts for this section 14-17.

Chemistry:

Chemistry was Easy. Most of the questions were theory based. Physical Chemistry was lengthy and calculative in nature. This section was less time consuming as compared to others. Number of good attempts for this section is 17-19.

Mathematics:

Mathematics was Moderate. Majority of questions were from Algebra and Calculus. Numerical questions were calculative. For the next attempt, students should focus on Algebra and Coordinate Geometry. Number of good attempts for this section is 16-18.

Observing the difficulty level of the exam, students who expect to score above 200 can expect 99 percentile. (The exam analysis shared above is purely prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the JEE aspirants).

(The author Navin C Joshi is the academic head and VP (JEE & NEET) at Gradeup)