JEE Main 2020: What students in Kota said after the examination

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 16:00 IST

JEE Main 2020 was held at 10 examination centers in Kota on Tuesday. JEE Main 2020 examinations were held in nine cities of Rajasthan including Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Alwar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Sikar, Shriganganagar and Udaipur.

Informing about the JEE Main 2020 examinations in Kota on Tuesday, CBSE Coordinator, Kota, Pradeep Singh Gour said there are 10 examination centers in the city where out of the 4535 registered candidates 4439 appeared in the JEE main examination. He ruled out any untoward incident in the examination in Kota.

Aspirants gave mixed reactions about the JEE Main 2019 examination on Tuesday.

One aspirant named Shivam Patel (19), who appeared in second attempt of JEE Main today, said that Mathematics was difficult while Chemistry was easy and physics was moderate. “There were questions of wave optics in Physics”, he said.

Another aspirant, Anjali Thakur (18) said that there were questions on thermodynamics and heat in Physics while there was more organic chemistry and physical chemistry in the chemistry section. She said that calculus questions were there in mathematics, which were easier.

Sangam Kumar (18) said that physics question paper was tough and had questions on electromagnetic while chemistry had questions on inorganic chemistry and chemical bonding. “I think physics was tough whereas chemistry and mathematics were relatively easier”, he said.

Another JEE Mains 2020 aspirants Siddhant Bhardwaj (19)s aid that physics was mixed bag while questions on block chemistry were more in chemistry section.