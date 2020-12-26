JEE Main 2021: NTA releases answers to students’ frequently asked questions on multiple attempts, changed pattern

education

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 11:25 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has answered to frequently asked questions (FAQs) of students regarding the major changes announced for Joint-Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021. Students were in doubt regarding the multiple attempts and changed exam pattern for JEE Main 2021.

Question: What will be the advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021?

NTA answered: The advantages of Multiple Sessions in JEE (Main)-2021 are as follows:

a. This will give multiple opportunities to the candidates to improve their scores in the examination if they fail to give their best in one attempt.

b. In first attempt, the students will get a firsthand experience of taking an examination and will know their mistakes which they can improve while attempting for the next time.

c. This will reduce the chances of dropping a year and droppers would not have to waste a full year.

d. If anyone missed the examination due to reasons beyond control (such as Board examination), then he/she will not have to wait for one full year.

e. A candidate need not appear in all the four Sessions. However, if candidate appears in more than one Session then his/her best of the 2021 NTA Scores will be considered for preparation of Merit List/ Ranking.

Question: Candidate can apply for one session or more than one session together?

NTA Answers: Candidate has option to apply for one Session or for more than one Session (February/March /April /May 2021) together and pay exam fee accordingly.

Question: Whether candidate has to fill up the separate Application Form for each session?

NTA: No, candidate has to fill up one Application Form for all session. If he/ she fills up now, there will be only one Application Form. If he fills up now (for a few sessions), and choses to fill up the application for the other sessions later, the same Application Form will be shown to him later on, once the Application Forms for the later sessions of (March/ April/ May) are started.

Question: If any candidate did not apply for February session, can he/she apply for remaining session?

NTA: Yes, if any candidate did not apply for February Session, then he/she can apply for remaining Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session.

Question: Candidate can apply for another session after declaration of result?

NTA: Yes, opportunity will be given to apply for next session to be held in March/ April / May Sessions. The application window will be re-opened briefly immediately after the declaration of the result of February / March/ April Session.

Question: Whether a candidate can appear in one session or he has to appear in all the four sessions?

NTA: It is the choice of the candidate. A candidate can appear in one or two or three or all the four Sessions.

Question: Can fees be paid together for four Sessions?

NTA: Yes, fees can be paid for all 4 Session(s) (February/March/April/May) at the same time.

Question: Whether candidate has to pay fee for one session or all the four sessions and when the fee is to be paid?.

NTA: While filling Application Form, candidate has to choose the Number of sessions he/she wishes to appear and pay fee accordingly.

Question: Whether NTA has changed the syllabus of JEE (Main)-2021?

NTA: No, the syllabus of JEE (Main) 2021 is same as that of the last year. However, keeping in view the decision taken by different Boards all over India, NTA has decided that there will be a total of 90 Questions in the Question Paper and candidate will be required to attempt 75 questions only. There will be no negative marking for 15 optional questions.

Click here to read answers to all FAQs