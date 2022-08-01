JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Answer Key: How to download & raise objections

JEE Main 2022: The second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is now over. National Testing Agency (NTA) will now release provisional answer keys along with candidates' recorded responses and question papers on jeemain.nta.nic.in. Based on past trends, JEE Main 2022 session 2 answer key can be expected anytime this week. Candidates can download it by logging in with their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main answer key is an important document for candidates as it allows them to calculate their probable score and get an idea about results way ahead of the actual declaration.

NTA will give candidates a brief window when they can raise objections to the preliminary answer key. Their feedback will be reviewed by the agency and the final version of the answer key will be published, ahead of results.

To challenge the answer key, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question, which is non-refundable.

As many as 6,29,778 candidates have appeared in the second session of JEE Main 2022, as informed by NTA.