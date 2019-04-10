JEE Main April 2019 : Quick analysis of paper 1 B.E/B Tech forenoon session

Immediate reaction from students after examination - Paper I (Forenoon Session)​​

The JEE (Main) 2019 (April Session) Paper- I for those aspiring for B.E. / B. Tech was held on 10th April, 2019. This is the third day out of the 4 days for April Session of JEE Main 2019 Paper-1 to be held on 8th,9th 10th & 12th April,2019.

The reporting time for students was 7:30 am however the exam started at 9:30 am.

Students were supposed to carry One Coloured passport size recent photograph, their Aadhar card/valid Photo ID card & Admit card .

Students were not allowed to carry anything else except those mentioned above inside examination hall. Those having proper medical prescription were allowed water bottles as informed earlier by the NTA.

Metal detectors were used at the entry gate and no bags or wrist watches were allowed inside.

Students reported that entry started at 7.30 am and they were standing in queues since 7 am in the morning. After announcement at 9.20 am gates were finally closed at 9.25 am.

Exam started sharp at 9.30 am and ended at 12.30 pm.

Ball Point pens /Rough sheets were given inside the examination Hall.

Time Clock on computer screen was provided inside the examination hall.

Reactions from Students about JEE Main Paper – 1 held on 10th April,2019 (Forenoon Session) :

(1) There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years or January Session. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. The spread of questions was from almost all chapters in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics of class XI & XII.

(2) The paper had three parts :

· Part-I - Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

· Part-II - Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

· Part-III - Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

(4) All questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type.

(5) The level of difficult as per feedback from students:

Mathematics – Easy but Lengthy. Students gave mixed response in Maths. Some students reported questions were easy but needed more time to solve. While few said it was easy.

Physics – Moderate Level and easier compared to 8th & 9th April papers. Students reported questions were quite descriptive and time consuming.

Chemistry – Easy. Some questions were directly from NCERT and were fact based. No tricks involved as such in any question.

(6) Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students. As per difficulty level Maths and Physics were of Moderate level while Chemistry remained easy for students even on the third exam. Compared to 8th & 9th April,2019 this paper was easier.

(7) As compared to last year, this year paper was of easy to moderate level as per students. More focus was however given to NCERT.

(8) As compared to January session the paper was almost of similar level as per students.

(9) No errors were reported from students as such.

(10) The students left the exam hall at 12:30 pm.

(Mr Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. FIITJEE team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.)

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 14:27 IST