Home / Education / JEE Main April 2020: Registration Process to end on March 6, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April 2020: Registration Process to end on March 6, apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The entrance examination will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The JEE Main 2020 results for the April session will be announced on April 30.

education Updated: Mar 04, 2020 09:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main April 2020. (Screengrab)
JEE Main April 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main April 2020 exam’s online application process window on March 6, Friday.

The registration process for the joint entrance examination had begun on February 7. The application form can be accessed from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling up the forms.

The entrance examination will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The JEE Main 2020 results for the April session will be announced on April 30.

The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

Candidates who sat for the entrance examination in the month of January and were not happy with the score can again sit for the JEE Main in April.

The examination body will issue the admit card on March 16.

JEE Main April 2020 examination direct link

Candidates should follow these steps to fill the registration form:

Step 1: Go to the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for Application form for JEE Main April 2020 Registration link and click on it

Step 3: Select Fresh Registration/JEE Main January Candidate

Step 4: Fill up the form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents, including scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Make the payment

Step 6: Click on submit

