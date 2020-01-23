e-paper
JEE main 2020 B Arch and B Planning results declared, check NTA score and know toppers

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:43 IST

education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 18:43 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi


         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday declared JEE (Main) January 2020 NTA Score of B Arch and B Planning. The JEE (Main) B Arch and B Planning examination was held on January 6, 2020 in two shifts across 230 cities in India and abroad.

Candidates who had appeared, can check JEE (Main) January 2020 NTA Score of B Arch and B Planning at NTA’s official webite .

Here is the direct link to check JEE (Main) January 2020 NTA Score of B Arch and B Planning.

A total of 1,38,410 had registered for B Arch and 59003 had registered for for B Planning examination this year.

Aarzoo from Haryana and Hardik Rajpal from Telangana have topped the B Arch exam with 100 NTA scores. Kanumuri Bheemeswara Vijay Varma from Andhra Pradesh has topped the B Planning exam with 100 NTA scores.

NTA has also released the final answer key for the exam.

 

NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of candidates who appeared in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

