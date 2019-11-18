JEE Mains 2020: 7 tips to help you crack the exam

education

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:00 IST

JEE Mains 2020, the stepping stone to the top engineering institutions in India has undergone two major revisions in the question pattern.

Changes to the pattern is the number of questions in the exam paper has been decreased to 25 questions (per subject) on comparison to last year (30 questions). In addition to the MCQs in the paper, there will be questions whose answers are to be filled as numerical values. The JEE 2020 follows a similar pattern with the exception of questions whose answers are to be filled as numerical values.

An applicant gets two chances to crack the JEE Mains exam just like last year, in January 2020 and April 2020.

To crack this new pattern, we believe these points will help you.

1) Understand the Concepts Thoroughly: The most important aspect for clearing the JEE Mains 2020 is preparation. You need to understand the concepts thoroughly. Following the NCERT syllabus and a careful study of the NCERT textbooks will give you an edge while preparing for JEE Mains 2020.

2) Know the Section-wise weightage: The entrance test gives more weightage to Mathematics. Prepare well the mathematics you had learned in 10th, 11th and 12th standard. This will help you solve problems faster.

3) Accuracy: It is another aspect of scoring a good score in JEE Mains 2020. When you are answering 75 questions in 150 minutes, the number of wrong answers will influence the final score. So try to minimize negative markings by improving accuracy. Not only this, candidates should judge their potential and write the exam accordingly. Attempting too many questions might result in extensive negative marking which must be avoidable.

4) Practice Sample Papers and Mock Tests: Solve samples and previous year question papers with a timer in hand. This will help you manage time and also give you an idea of how many questions you can solve in the given time. Continue to work on answering more questions correctly in the given time. Also, apart from practicing sample papers, you should also attempt mock test of JEE Mains 2020. The online computer based mock test is conducted by Amrita to make candidates familiarise with the pattern, question type, user interface and the digital calculator provided. The online portal provides 12000+ questions to.practice for the examination. Candidates opting for computer-based test, being familiar with the interface will help them to save time in the real test.

5) Improve the Efficiency: Candidates should try to adapt themselves to the examination conditions and read for almost 3 hours without any breaks. This improves the efficiency of the candidate and helps them to be active for a longer time. Candidates should also practice the technique to eliminate wrong answers to reach the right one. Sometimes it can be handy when the candidate is not sure about some question.

6) Exam Day Strategy- While answering JEE Mains 2020, make sure you attempt only questions for which you know the answer. This will help you in scoring more by reducing negative scores. Answering an entrance test is never a game of Luck. JEE Mains 2020 has questions of varying difficulty. Try to answer all the questions with difficulty level varying from easy to medium. Hard questions should be reviewed before submitting the final answers.

7) Be confident and Calm- Most importantly, as a candidate, appear for the entrance with confidence and calmness. An uneasy mind will buckle under pressure. This will affect your performance in the test.

(Author Anand Shenoy is professor of Computer Science, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Associate Director, ICPC Global Asia Amritapuri Site. Views expressed here are personal.)