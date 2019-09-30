JEE Mains 2020: Registration ends today, here’s how to apply

education

The online application process for JEE Main 2020 closes on Monday, September 30, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the exam can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in till 11:50 pm today. The online application process began from September 3, 2019.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Mains computer based examination 2020 from January 6 to 11, 2020. The result of this examination will be released on January 31, 2020.

Age limit:

1.There is no age limit for applying in the JEE Main examination 2020. Candidates who have passed class 12th / equivalent examination in 2018, 2019 or appearing in 2020 irrespective of their age can appear in JEE (Main) examination – 2020. However, candidates should satisfy themselves about their fulfilling the age limit requirements of the Institutes in which they are planning to take admission.

2.The candidates must note that the IITs have an age limit / restriction, which will be published in JEE(Advanced)-2020 Information Brochure.

Educational qualification:

• Candidates must have passed class 12th or an equivalent examination from a recognised central or state board.

•Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University.

•A Diploma degree recognized by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 year duration. [Only for Admission to IITs]

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.Click on the link, ‘Fill online application form,’ appearing on the homepage

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on ‘New registration,’ now and fill in all the required information

5.If you are a returning user, you can simply log in from the page and move ahead

6.Application form will appear on the display screen

7.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

8.Make payment

9.Download the form and take its print out for any future reference.

